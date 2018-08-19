Hicks went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Hicks has now drawn at least one walk and scored at least one run in four straight games. The outfielder is in the midst of a career-best season, hitting .251/.370/.472 with 20 homers, 58 RBI, 67 runs and 10 stolen bases through 103 games.