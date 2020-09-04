Hicks went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, an RBI, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Mets on Thursday.

Hicks played a prominent part in a two-run seventh inning that gave the Yankees a temporary lead, following a walk with a steal of second base before crossing the plate on a Gio Urshela single. The swipe was the first of the campaign for Hicks, who has notched double-digit steals in three of his previous seven MLB seasons. He ranks fourth among qualified hitters with a 19.2 percent walk rate in 2020.