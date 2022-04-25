Hicks went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-2 win over Cleveland.

Hicks came into the contest having gone just 3-for-17 (.176) over his previous five games, but he was productive in Sunday's rout, knocking in a run in the third inning and scoring after singling and stealing second in the fifth. The theft was his second of the campaign in three attempts. Hicks didn't notch any steals last season but has recorded double-digit thefts in three big-league campaigns -- most recently in 2018, when he stole 11 bags.