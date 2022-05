Hicks went 0-for-1 with three walks, a run and two stolen bases in a 4-2 loss to Texas on Sunday in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

Hicks walked in the first, third and seventh innings, swiping second following the former two free passes, and scored on Giancarlo Stanton's home run in the fifth. The 32-year-old's four thefts in through 27 team games put him on pace for a career high 24 while the three walks give the veteran outfielder six over his last three games.