Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that he envisions Hicks serving as the Yankees' No. 3 hitter in 2021, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

During the abbreviated 2020 campaign, the No. 3 spot was the most common placement for Hicks, who made 32 of his 49 starts out of that lineup slot. It's worth noting that the Yankees were without both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton for more than half of the season, but the sluggers' return to full health heading into 2021 apparently won't affect where Hicks fits into the lineup. Coming off October 2019 Tommy John surgery, Hicks' overall production dipped in 2020, but he was still a well above league-average performer out of the three hole, slashing .229/.400/.390 (126 wRC+) in 135 plate appearances in that lineup spot. Even if the power numbers he delivered prior to Tommy John surgery don't return, Hicks' ability to rack up walks should put him in position to score plenty of runs in the heart of a potent Yankees lineup.