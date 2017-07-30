Hicks (oblique) was able to take batting practice Saturday for the first time since landing on the disabled list, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

The switch-hitter took swings from both sides of the plate, and he's slated to do the same again Sunday before heading out on a rehab assignment Wednesday. Hicks is expected to need about a week with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being activated, and at that point, he could displace Clint Frazier for regular playing time in either left or center field.

