Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Takes live swings Saturday
Hicks (oblique) was able to take batting practice Saturday for the first time since landing on the disabled list, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.
The switch-hitter took swings from both sides of the plate, and he's slated to do the same again Sunday before heading out on a rehab assignment Wednesday. Hicks is expected to need about a week with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being activated, and at that point, he could displace Clint Frazier for regular playing time in either left or center field.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Remains without timetable for rehab stint•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Still not ready for baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heads to DL•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Exits Sunday's contest•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...