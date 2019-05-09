Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Takes on-field BP
Hicks (back) was spotted taking batting practice on the field prior to Thursday's series finale against the Mariners, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
Hicks has appeared in a trio of minor-league rehab games with High-A Tampa over the past three days, going 0-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts in those contests. Given the length of his absence, the outfielder will likely need to play in a few more rehab games before being cleared to rejoin the big-league club. As such, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger speculates that Hicks will continue his rehab with Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend before potentially being activated from the IL when the Yankees return home Monday.
