Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Takes part in sim game
Hicks (back) played in another simulated game Tuesday and is expected to serve as the designated hitter in an extended spring game Wednesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
This is more good news for Hicks, who's still on the mend from a back injury suffered early in spring training. He'll presumably be sent out on a rehab assignment in the near future, assuming all goes according to plan.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Faces live pitching•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Set to face live pitching soon•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Remaining with team for now•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heading to extended spring•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Still not close to game action•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Making steady progress•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...