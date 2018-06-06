Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Takes seat Wednesday
Hicks will get the day off Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Hicks isn't in the starting lineup for the series finale after going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Tuesday's matchup. Brett Gardner will start in center field, with Aaron Judge in right and Giancarlo Stanton in left.
