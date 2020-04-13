Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Taking swings
Hicks (elbow) has started swinging, in addition to throwing, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
He is working out in Arizona and has advanced in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. It was reported in early March that Hicks was targeting a return in June or July, so depending on when play resumes, he may not miss much time at all. This would give the Yankees a pretty crowded outfield, especially if Aaron Judge (rib) is able to recover as well.
