Hicks (elbow) has started swinging, in addition to throwing, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

He is working out in Arizona and has advanced in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. It was reported in early March that Hicks was targeting a return in June or July, so depending on when play resumes, he may not miss much time at all. This would give the Yankees a pretty crowded outfield, especially if Aaron Judge (rib) is able to recover as well.

