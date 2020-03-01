Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Hicks (elbow) could realistically be ready to make his season debut for the Yankees in June or July, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Boone said that while everything is "going to plan so far" in the outfielder's recovery from Tommy John surgery, Hicks will remain on a rehab timeline similar to the one former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius required for the elbow procedure he had in October 2018. In that instance, Gregorius was able to make his 2019 debut in early June, so Hicks looks like he'll need at least seven months of rehab before he's activated from the injured list. While Hicks is on the mend for the first few months of the season, Mike Tauchman and Brett Gardner should see the majority of the starts in center field.