Hicks tore a sheath that holds a tendon in his left wrist and began a medication regimen, but he won't immediately be placed on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old is out of the lineup Friday against the Orioles, but there's apparently still a chance can retake the field this weekend. It seems to be a "wait and see" situation at this point, since a trip to the injured list and surgery are also being considered.