Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Tees up pinch-hit homer
Hicks hit a pinch-hit home run during Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.
After missing 22 outings with an oblique injury, Hicks has gone 3-for-5 with two homers through three games since returning from the disabled list. Injuries -- and at times a crowded outfield -- have limited him to just 350 plate appearances, but 2017 has easily been Hicks' best fantasy campaign to date. He flashed the coveted power-speed combo while posting a solid .891 OPS.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...