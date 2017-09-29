Hicks hit a pinch-hit home run during Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.

After missing 22 outings with an oblique injury, Hicks has gone 3-for-5 with two homers through three games since returning from the disabled list. Injuries -- and at times a crowded outfield -- have limited him to just 350 plate appearances, but 2017 has easily been Hicks' best fantasy campaign to date. He flashed the coveted power-speed combo while posting a solid .891 OPS.