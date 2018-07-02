Hicks went 3-for-4 with three home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Red Sox.

Hicks had an explosive performance Sunday, recording two of his home runs against southpaw David Price with the third coming against Hector Velasquez. He now has 14 homers on the season, five of which have come in his past 10 games. After a sluggish month of May, Hicks bounced back with a .547 slugging percentage in June. If his first performance in July is any indication, he's prepared to continue to produce at the dish.