Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Hicks (elbow) is working through his throwing program with a physical therapist in Arizona, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone indicated the 30-year-old was in the early stages of the throwing program last week, and he will continue ramping up over the coming weeks. Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery in October and could be fully cleared in June or July, with the delayed start to the regular season potentially allowing him to miss fewer games he would under than normal circumstances.