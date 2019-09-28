Play

Hicks (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

This frees up a 40-man roster spot for David Hale, who was activated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. Hicks has not ruled out returning at some point during the playoffs, but that seems like a long shot at this point. There is a chance he could be headed for offseason Tommy John surgery.

