Hicks (intercostal) said that he was "feeling good" and was scheduled to hit off a tee and do some throwing Tuesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

It appears that Hicks may spent the minimum amount of time on the 10-day disabled list due the Grade 1 right intercostal muscle strain, which he sustained between his third and fourth at-bats Opening Day. He'll likely ramp up his activity a little more in the coming days, but if he reports no new soreness in his rib-cage area, Hicks should be plugged back in as the club's everyday center fielder beginning early next week. Hicks' impending return comes at a good time with three other center-field options -- Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique), Billy McKinney (shoulder) and Clint Frazier (concussion) -- all on the disabled list and further behind in their respective recoveries.