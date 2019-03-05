Hicks remains unconcerned about his back injury but isn't expected to return to batting practice for several more days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks underwent an MRI which didn't reveal anything to worry about. He still has plenty of time to rest a few more days without significantly hurting his preparation for the upcoming season, so at this point it doesn't appear that an early-season trip to the injured list will be necessary.

More News
Our Latest Stories