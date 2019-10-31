Hicks (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday.

Hicks was sidelined for most of the second half of 2019, but returned for the ALCS in October. The 30-year-old will likely be sidelined until around August, and it's unclear who will fill his role in center field, although Brett Gardner could be an option if the team is able to re-sign him. Hicks hit .235/.325/.443 with 12 home runs and only one stolen base in 59 games played last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories