General manager Brian Cashman said Monday that Hicks is expected to be an everyday starter in the outfield next season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "We wouldn't have been playing him everyday in the postseason if we didn't think that," Cashman noted.

Injuries and a crowded outfield limited Hicks to just 361 plate appearances in 2017, but that didn't stop the 28-year-old from producing his best season to date. He flashed the much coveted power-speed combo, hitting .266/.372/.475 with 15 homers and 10 stolen bases in 88 games. Assuming he's able to stay healthy next season, Hicks should be in line for a healthy uptick in opportunities.