Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Visiting doctor Monday
Hicks (back) will visit a doctor Monday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Hicks has been held out of games since Sunday due to back stiffness. He's been receiving treatment and has been feeling better but is still experiencing some discomfort. The Yankees' conservative approach with the injury-plagued outfielder means that a trip to the injured list is possible should Hicks' absence continue for an extended period.
