Hicks (back) still has weeks to go before returning to the field, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Reports over the weekend suggested that Hicks was nearing a return to baseball activities, though that still hasn't happened as of Monday. He's now been battling a back issue for nearly a month. The Yankees need him back as soon as possible with Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a biceps strain, but neither appears to be close to returning.