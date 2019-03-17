Hicks told Coley Harvey of ESPN.com on Sunday that he will not play Opening Day and will miss the entirety of the Yankees' season-opening series with the Orioles.

Hicks said Friday that he still hoped to be available for Opening Day, but he needed a second cortisone shot in his back Sunday morning, and that will prevent him from playing in the Yankees' season opener. While Hicks will miss the first three games of the season if he sits for all of the series against the Orioles, he is hoping that will be the extent of his absence, and is targeting his season debut sometime in the Yankees' second series, which will begin April 1 and come against the Tigers.