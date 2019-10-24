Hicks (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss eight to 10 months, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Hicks missed the majority of the second half of the season with a right flexor strain, but felt healthy enough to play in the ALCS in October. However, the injury will require Tommy John surgery, likely keeping Hicks out until around August. Prior to the injury, the 30-year-old had a .768 OPS with 12 home runs over 59 games played. Brett Gardner is a candidate to fill in for Hicks in center field, but he is slated to become a free agent during the offseason.