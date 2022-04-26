Yankees manager Aaron Hicks confirmed that Hicks (personal) won't be available for the team's three-game series versus the Orioles that begins Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

New York placed Hicks on the paternity list Tuesday after he returned to his offseason home in Arizona to witness the birth of his third child. Though players placed on the list are eligible to rejoin their team in as little as one day, Hicks looks set to spend the entirety of his allotted three days with his growing family. Expect him to return from the list and rejoin the Yankees lineup in Friday's series opener in Kansas City.