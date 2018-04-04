Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Won't need long DL stay
Hicks won't need more than the minimum amount of time on the disabled list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Hicks is scheduled to take 80 swings Wednesday. He headed to the disabled list Friday with a right intercostal muscle strain, but the injury was always reported to be minor, with Hicks himself thinking that a trip to the DL was unnecessary. He'll be eligible to return on April 10 and the team expects him to do so. In the meantime, the Yankees have something of an injury crisis in the outfield, with Hicks, Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique), Clint Frazier (concussion) and Billy McKinney (shoulder) all on the disabled list.
