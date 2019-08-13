Hicks (elbow) won't be cleared to throw for at least another two weeks, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Hicks was hopeful to get the green light to resume throwing Monday after visiting doctors, but manager Aaron Boone stated that Hicks will need to wait at least two more weeks. This will likely push the outfielder's return date back to early-to-mid September.

More News
Our Latest Stories