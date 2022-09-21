Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-8 victory over Pittsburgh.
With a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, Judge inched closer toward history. He passed Xander Bogaerts in batting average to claim the lead in the AL triple crown race and now has 60 homers, just one shy of tying the AL record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge's remarkable month of September has improved his season-long slash line to .316/.419/.703, and if it holds, he would be the first player to slug over .700 since Barry Bonds did in 2004.
