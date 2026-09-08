The Yankees activated Judge (ribs) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Judge will return to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Rockies, and it will be the 34-year-old's first action since May 31. He landed on the injured list five days later after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in a rib on his right side. Judge faced live pitching Monday at Yankee Stadium, and it evidently went well. Prior to going down, Judge slashed .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 42:72 BB:K across 261 plate appearances.