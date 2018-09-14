Yankees' Aaron Judge: Activated but not available to hit

Judge (wrist) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Blue Jays but remains several days away from being able to hit, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Judge has been out since late July after fracturing his wrist. He's been able to take on-field batting practice, but the team wants him to hit in some simulated games before he's ready to get an in-game at-bat. He'll be able to field and run the bases, but his fantasy value will be minimal until he's back as a full participant.