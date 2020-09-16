Judge (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Judge has participated in simulated games over the past several days, and he'll be healthy enough to rejoin the Yankees for the final games of the regular season. The 28-year-old has appeared in just one game since Aug. 11 because he aggravated his injury when he initially returned from the injured list. Given the past regression, the team could choose to ease Judge back into action over the coming days.
