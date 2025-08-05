default-cbs-image
The Yankees activated Judge (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Judge missed only the minimum 10 days while battling a right flexor strain. While he is able to hit, Judge has not yet resumed throwing, so he will be limited to designated hitter duty indefinitely. It will result in a playing time hit for Giancarlo Stanton, although Stanton is expected to see some action in the outfield.

