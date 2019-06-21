Yankees' Aaron Judge: Activated from injured list

Judge (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected Friday.

Judge will wind up missing exactly two months with a strained oblique. He hit just .125 in five rehab games but was nonetheless deemed ready to go. He may require the occasional off day for his first few weeks back as he eases his way back into an everyday role but should still fill a key role in a strong lineup on a regular basis.

