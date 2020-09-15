Judge (calf) is expected to be activated from the injured list before Friday's series opener against the Red Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old had seven plate appearances during an intrasquad game Tuesday, and manager Aaron Boone said there is a "good chance" he returns prior to the weekend series. Judge has been sidelined has appeared in one game since Aug. 11 due to the calf strain, as he aggravated the injury after initially returning from the injured list. Assuming he is reinstated within the next few days, he'll be available for at least the final 10 games of the regular season.