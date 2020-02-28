Yankees' Aaron Judge: Advances to indoor batting practice
Judge (shoulder) took indoor batting practice Friday for the second straight day, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.
The activity is a progression from the soft-toss that Judge took part in earlier in the week, though the outfielder has yet to hit on the field. Should he move up to that level in the coming days, Judge could see game action at the end of next week.
