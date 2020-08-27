Judge exited Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Braves with right calf tightness, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 28-year-old went 1-for-3 and had his calf tightened up while running the bases, and he was removed during the sixth inning. It was Judge's first game action after missing over two weeks with a right calf strain, so it's a concerning development for the Yankees. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, manager Aaron Boone said a return trip to the injured list is possible, but specifics won't be known until Judge is further evaluated Thursday.