Judge (calf) could begin a "more aggressive" progression of baseball activities Monday, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Judge has already begun to ramp up activity of late, and he appears ready to push forward with the next step in his recovery soon. "He's had a couple of good days and started to ramp up a little bit. I think Monday we'll start the real progression as far as a lot of baseball activities, more aggressive with some of the running and the buildup," manager Aaron Boone stated Saturday. However, even if Judge makes quick progress, the Yankees figure to take a cautious approach to his activation given the fact that he's dealing with the recurrence of an injury.