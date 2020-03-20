Yankees' Aaron Judge: Awaiting test results

Judge underwent a CT scan to evaluate how the stress fracture in his rib is healing Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge's return timeline remains just as up in the air as the timeline to start the regular season is. It's entirely possible he could be ready to go before the league is ready to resume play, though a clearer picture of how realistic that is won't become obvious until the results of his scan are known. The outfielder has been able to perform light activities but is primarily giving his rib time to heal.