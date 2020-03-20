Yankees' Aaron Judge: Awaiting test results
Judge underwent a CT scan to evaluate how the stress fracture in his rib is healing Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge's return timeline remains just as up in the air as the timeline to start the regular season is. It's entirely possible he could be ready to go before the league is ready to resume play, though a clearer picture of how realistic that is won't become obvious until the results of his scan are known. The outfielder has been able to perform light activities but is primarily giving his rib time to heal.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Could be healthy by Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Resumes gym workouts•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Tests reveal stress fracture•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Still eyeing Opening Day return•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Soreness shifts to pectoral•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Unlikely to play Opening Day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Phegley
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....