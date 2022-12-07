Judge and the Yankees agreed Wednesday on a nine-year, $360 million contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Judge had higher offers on the table from other clubs, but he was eager to remain with the Yankees coming off a season in which he set a new American League record with 62 home runs. He'll take home $40 million annually as part of his new deal, which keeps him in The Bronx through 2031, his age-39 season. Though Judge likely would have been a first-round fantasy selection in the majority of leagues regardless of where he landed in free agency, the fact that he's returning to New York at least removes some concerns about how a park change might influence his projection.
More News
-
Aaron Judge: Awarded AL MVP•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Drops to second spot in lineup•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Sits after slugging milestone homer•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Sets AL record with 62nd homer•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Ties Roger Maris with 61st home run•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Pursuit of Maris stalled by walks•