Yankees' Aaron Judge: Back in lineup as DH

Judge (shoulder) will serve as the designated hitter and bat second Friday against the Blue Jays.

Judge was out of the lineup for the series finale against the Angels after landing on his shoulder while making a diving catch Wednesday, but the Yankees said the decision to hold him out was precautionary. While he will not return to the field Friday, Judge will be able to DH and should be available for the entire weekend series. The 27-year-old is batting .204/.338/.500 so far in September.