Yankees' Aaron Judge: Back in lineup as DH
Judge (shoulder) will serve as the designated hitter and bat second Friday against the Blue Jays.
Judge was out of the lineup for the series finale against the Angels after landing on his shoulder while making a diving catch Wednesday, but the Yankees said the decision to hold him out was precautionary. While he will not return to the field Friday, Judge will be able to DH and should be available for the entire weekend series. The 27-year-old is batting .204/.338/.500 so far in September.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...