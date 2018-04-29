Judge went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 11-1 win over the Angels.

It's his second three-hit performance in five days, pushing Judge's slash line on the season to .330/.463/.608 with seven homers, 18 RBI and 24 runs in 26 games. The entire Yankees' offense is on fire at the moment, and with Judge stationed in the two-hole, he should continue to reap the rewards when it comes to counting stats even if his batting average begins to sag.