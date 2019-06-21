Yankees' Aaron Judge: Batting leadoff in return

Judge (oblique) will bat leadoff and start in right field Friday against the Astros.

Judge was activated off the 10-day injured list earlier Friday after missing two months with a strained oblique, and he immediately finds himself at the top of the lineup. The 27-year-old figures to see occasional off days while he eases back into action over the next couple weeks, but he still should be a key fixture near the top of the order most games for the Yankees.