Manager Aaron Boone said Judge was excluded from the lineup for the Yankees' Grapefruit League finale Monday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. "He's a little under the weather," Boone said, while downplaying Judge's illness.

Judge's ailment isn't believed to affect his availability for Opening Day, with Boone noting that the outfielder is still scheduled to fly with the team to New York as the Yankees wrap up camp Monday. The Yankees haven't yet indicated how they plan to structure their starting lineup while Luke Voit (knee) begins the season on the injured list, but Judge will presumably slot into the No. 2 spot for Thursday's opener versus the Blue Jays. Judge batted second in all 16 of his starts this spring.