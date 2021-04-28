Manager Aaron Boone said after Tuesday's win over the Orioles that Judge will be out of the lineup within the next couple days while he deals with general lower body soreness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old is managing some general soreness with the Yankees eight games into a stretch of 13 straight days with a game, so he's due for a day off. Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during Tuesday's contest before being removed for the bottom of the ninth inning. He's likely to be withheld from the lineup for one of Wednesday's or Thursday's games in Baltimore.