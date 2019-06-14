Yankees' Aaron Judge: Beginning rehab assignment

Judge (oblique) was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday to begin a rehab assignment.

Judge participated in live batting practice over the last few days, clearing the way for his minor-league rehab stint. If all goes well this weekend the 27-year-old could return during the Yankees' upcoming homestand, which begins Monday versus the Rays and runs through June 26.

More News
Our Latest Stories