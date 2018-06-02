Yankees' Aaron Judge: Belts homer Friday
Judge went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's victory against Baltimore.
Judge tacked on an insurance run in the seventh inning, pushing the Yankees' lead to three. He's in the midst of a modest three-game hitting streak, with two home runs and two RBI over that span.
