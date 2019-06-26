Yankees' Aaron Judge: Belts sixth homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-8 win over the Blue Jays.
The long ball was Judge's first extra-base knock in his four starts since returning from the 10-day injured list June 21. Judge should pick up the pace in the power department as he becomes further removed from the oblique injury, but even a more diminished version of the slugger is still a highly valuable fantasy commodity. He'll start in right field and bat second Wednesday in the series finale.
