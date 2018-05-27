Yankees' Aaron Judge: Blasts 14th homer Saturday
Judge went 2-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Angels.
The homer was his third in the last five games and 14th of the season. Judge has been running hot or cold lately, putting together multi-hit performances in four of his last nine games but going hitless in the other five, but despite his inconsistency he still carries an impressive .287/.420/.580 slash line on the season.
