Judge went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBI and three runs scored and two walks Thursday against the Royals.

Judge began his productive game with a solo blast off Brad Keller in the first inning to record his 16th homer of the season. He delivered his second RBI of the contest one frame later on a single, marking the first time he's driven in multiple runs in his last 11 games. Judge has an excellent .286/.384/.514 line with 42 runs scored and 38 RBI across 297 plate appearances on the campaign.