Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Wednesday's win over Seattle.

The slugger was a big part of the Yankees' early-game offensive barrage, walking and scoring a run in a three-run first inning and blasting a 429-foot two-run homer in the second. The long ball was his team-leading 20th of the campaign. Judge's strong first half has also included 46 RBI, a .288/.381/.532 slash line and a starting berth on the American League All-Star squad.